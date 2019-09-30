Discussion
Kirill Goryunov
Maker
Yeeeah, thanks Chris! Hi Product Hunters! We're all excited about this launch. HumanIPO is a marketplace for investing in people. With our platform anyone can buy, sell and exchange human equity backed by time. We're here with our goal to help the most promising individuals to succeed and share their knowledge with their supporters. And yeah, time is the most liquid asset and talent is the new gold. Your feedback is highly appreciated! Many thanks!
So with your platform people can capitalize themselves by selling future time? Sounds like a cool concept. Website has a really cool design too. Upvoted!
Maker
@msteinberg_ Hi Michael, yes that's right. Just imagine you've bought 1h of Evan Spiegel or Taylor Swift 5 years ago? What would be the price of this time now? :)
