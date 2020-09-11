Hugs by Minty

discussion
Petra Kemkova
MakerFounder, Minty
We felt a little lonely lately working far apart each other from home offices, also had few friends in quarantine zones. So we decided to ask our illustrators to draw a few hugs you could send to people when words are not enough. Did you know the average hug takes about 3 seconds? And after about 20 seconds of a full embrace, your body begins secreting the hormone oxytocin? The same hormone that increases during kissing. This campaign is pure love, no emails or data collecting. So feel free to grab a hug!
