Ranked #5 for today
Hugo
Tool for freelancers, produce brilliant work without hassle
30 days unlimited access
•
Free Options
Hugo is a complete SaaS solution for professional service freelancers to run and grow their business efficiently 📈 Fall in love with the simplicity and freedom of freelancing 🏖
Launched in
Freelance
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Hugo
About this launch
Hugo
The super tool for freelancers.
23
followers
Hugo by
Hugo
was hunted by
Sav Pushparajah
in
Freelance
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Sav Pushparajah
and
Jitendra Vaghani
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
Hugo
is not rated yet. This is Hugo's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
7
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#25
