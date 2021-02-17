discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Darren Chait
MakerCo-founder, Hugo
Thanks for hunting us @chrismessina. It’s great to be back with the latest from Hugo 🙌 ! We’ve also had some great coverage and support over the past year: “Hugo’s innovation is a platform that integrates more deeply within a user’s calendar, recognizing things like past notes from a meeting with a specific person…” TechCrunch “Hugo is much simpler [than Evernote] because the calendar connection organizes everything... Hugo provides one place to collaboratively prepare, take notes, assign tasks and share, and integrates with more than 20+ work apps.” Entrepreneur
Share
Hey ProductHunters 👋, We know that meetings really sucked in 2020. Our research shows an average of 33% more meetings, each with more attendees being squeezed into them, and getting longer too 🤯. Worse, the value created in each meeting along with the action items, are typically lost as soon as the meeting ends. And, we now know that this new way of working isn’t going to change any time soon 😫. Hugo was already helping thousands of teams with meeting docs that link to your calendar. But, throughout the pandemic, Hugo users (small startups of 5 to large companies like Netflix and Spotify) beat these horrible trends. On average, Hugo customers attend 40% less meetings, complete >50% more action items and improve meeting culture by more than 70%. Now we have rebuilt Hugo to make meetings even better for remote teams. You can get set up in <2 minutes, prepare for meetings asynchronously, take meeting notes together, leverage custom templates and manage action items through Hugo tasks and app integrations ⚡️. Finally, a huge thanks to the PH community! When @hnshah first hunted us in 2019, we connected with some of our most loyal customers. Since then, we’ve iterated on their early feedback and subsequently closed funding from Google's Gradient Ventures, Slack Fund, Founder Collective and Entrée Capital. Hugo remains free for teams of 10. Connect your work calendar to get started. Now go and have fewer, shorter, better meetings 🚀🚀🚀. - Josh, Darren and the Hugo team
Very interesting tool. This addresses a gap in the current CRM products out there.
@alex_iosif Thanks Alex! Agree. CRMs are a great system of record for sales teams, but Hugo allows meetings to be centralized and available for the whole organization – both internal team meetings and customer meetings.
This has changed my day to day so much, I can spend entire days in meetings and have little time to get anything done. Hugo lets everyone be responsible for the meeting notes and actions. Walking away from a meeting, everyone knows who has to do what and when. No single person is responsible for going away and typing up the notes and circulating. The templates are also ready great, a huge variety to get you started!
@scott_robbie Thanks for the support! We love hearing stories like these from teams who meet better with Hugo 🙏
We use Hugo a lot, mainly as a way to keep on track with our meeting time. We all add agenda items ahead of any standing meetings so that the time is used effectively (or we know whether to cancel). We write up meeting notes and integrate with Slack to ensure they're shared among the rest of the team. Recommend.
@liz_love2 Thanks Liz! That means a lot from someone like you 🤩
Love the product. Would love to see Otter.ai integrations + Airtable.
Sweet ux for a nice idea, congrats!
Love this product! Makes collaboration so easy!
@jonomorris Great to hear! 😊
This really has helped me keep track of meeting notes. As someone who would occasionally write things down in a notebook which is then never re-opened and completely forget actions that I need to complete, this is amazing. Recording notes against actual calendar invites which I can then find again or just quickly go to what tasks I have remaining, again sorted by meeting, it has been the one product I have kept to (which is usually a struggle for me)