Better meetings through centralized, actionable notes

Hugo improves meeting productivity for teams. It connects to your work calendar providing one place to collaboratively prepare, take notes, assign tasks and share insights.
Get on top of remote meetings with notes that connect to your team and their tools.
Darren Chait
Maker
Co-founder, Hugo
Thanks for hunting us @chrismessina. It’s great to be back with the latest from Hugo 🙌 ! We’ve also had some great coverage and support over the past year: “Hugo’s innovation is a platform that integrates more deeply within a user’s calendar, recognizing things like past notes from a meeting with a specific person…” TechCrunch “Hugo is much simpler [than Evernote] because the calendar connection organizes everything... Hugo provides one place to collaboratively prepare, take notes, assign tasks and share, and integrates with more than 20+ work apps.” Entrepreneur
Josh Lowy
Maker
Co-founder, Hugo
Hey ProductHunters 👋, We know that meetings really sucked in 2020. Our research shows an average of 33% more meetings, each with more attendees being squeezed into them, and getting longer too 🤯. Worse, the value created in each meeting along with the action items, are typically lost as soon as the meeting ends. And, we now know that this new way of working isn’t going to change any time soon 😫. Hugo was already helping thousands of teams with meeting docs that link to your calendar. But, throughout the pandemic, Hugo users (small startups of 5 to large companies like Netflix and Spotify) beat these horrible trends. On average, Hugo customers attend 40% less meetings, complete >50% more action items and improve meeting culture by more than 70%. Now we have rebuilt Hugo to make meetings even better for remote teams. You can get set up in <2 minutes, prepare for meetings asynchronously, take meeting notes together, leverage custom templates and manage action items through Hugo tasks and app integrations ⚡️. Finally, a huge thanks to the PH community! When @hnshah first hunted us in 2019, we connected with some of our most loyal customers. Since then, we’ve iterated on their early feedback and subsequently closed funding from Google's Gradient Ventures, Slack Fund, Founder Collective and Entrée Capital. Hugo remains free for teams of 10. Connect your work calendar to get started. Now go and have fewer, shorter, better meetings 🚀🚀🚀. - Josh, Darren and the Hugo team
Alex Iosif
Very interesting tool. This addresses a gap in the current CRM products out there.
Darren Chait
Maker
Co-founder, Hugo
@alex_iosif Thanks Alex! Agree. CRMs are a great system of record for sales teams, but Hugo allows meetings to be centralized and available for the whole organization – both internal team meetings and customer meetings.
Scott Robbie
Tech enthusiast
This has changed my day to day so much, I can spend entire days in meetings and have little time to get anything done. Hugo lets everyone be responsible for the meeting notes and actions. Walking away from a meeting, everyone knows who has to do what and when. No single person is responsible for going away and typing up the notes and circulating. The templates are also ready great, a huge variety to get you started!
Darren Chait
Maker
Co-founder, Hugo
@scott_robbie Thanks for the support! We love hearing stories like these from teams who meet better with Hugo 🙏
Liz Love
We use Hugo a lot, mainly as a way to keep on track with our meeting time. We all add agenda items ahead of any standing meetings so that the time is used effectively (or we know whether to cancel). We write up meeting notes and integrate with Slack to ensure they're shared among the rest of the team. Recommend.
Darren Chait
Maker
Co-founder, Hugo
@liz_love2 Thanks Liz! That means a lot from someone like you 🤩
Rosie Haft
Love the product. Would love to see Otter.ai integrations + Airtable.
Darren Chait
Maker
Co-founder, Hugo
@rosihaft I hear you! Got it captured on our roadmap. Will keep you updated 👌
Bogdan Ionita
Product Lead at mirro.io
Sweet ux for a nice idea, congrats!
Darren Chait
Maker
Co-founder, Hugo
@bogdan_ionita 🙏
Jonathan Morris
Hi
Love this product! Makes collaboration so easy!
Darren Chait
Maker
Co-founder, Hugo
@jonomorris Great to hear! 😊
Dan Sear
Bio here
This really has helped me keep track of meeting notes. As someone who would occasionally write things down in a notebook which is then never re-opened and completely forget actions that I need to complete, this is amazing. Recording notes against actual calendar invites which I can then find again or just quickly go to what tasks I have remaining, again sorted by meeting, it has been the one product I have kept to (which is usually a struggle for me)
Darren Chait
Maker
Co-founder, Hugo
@dan_sear So glad you have built a great Hugo habit. The calendar is one of our key differentiators, as it makes meeting preparation and notes so easy to organize, find and be a part of your workflow. Thanks for the support.
