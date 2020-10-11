discussion
Hello Friends, I have exciting news: we are launching the Huespace app (IOS ver.) today! Huespace is a home decor community platform that creates color palettes for every home. Our color suggestion tool allows users to re-imagine their space through different colors, styles, and products. Users can also post images of their beautiful rooms to inspire other users. As you know, current social media platforms are too vast - the experience there is not catered for people who are seeking ideas for their rooms. Most home decor images out there are ads or sponsored content. We strive for a more authentic platform by allowing users to share their own spaces. We strive for a community where non-experts can become designers of their own spaces. And we need your help: please give us feedback on what you liked or disliked about our platform, so we can better serve users like you. Finally, huge thanks to our designers and developers who have committed their nights and days working on this. Thank you - and enjoy Huespace! David
