HueSnap is a color sharing community for creatives, focused on allowing users to create palettes through snapping colors from images or now, using our color tool.
New in 2.0; Native iOS and Android apps, faster color look up and UI improvements.
Helen TruongMaker@degravitate · Founder & Head of Design at Boken Studio
Hello Product Hunt! It's been a full year since we launched and we're excited to share our latest updates with you all. A quick rundown of what’s new in HueSnap 2.0 - Mobile App version of HueSnap, available on the iOS Apple Store and Google Play Store - Syncing Account information through Cloud ☁️ - Quick Colours - Creating Palettes from our online Color tool - Refresh of our current UI 🎨 We're looking to hear what you think and learn how we can improve on it! Subscribe to our ProductHunt page and be updated when we announce new features :)
