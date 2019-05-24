Log InSign up
HuePlay.io

Sync your Hue lights to Spotify's now playing cover art.

HuePlay.io sets your Philips Hue lights to colors found in the cover art of what's playing on Spotify. Requires a Philips Hue Bridge, Hue color lights, and Spotify Premium.
Lots of Hue integrations with audio sources use the beat of the song to change the light colors. But I wanted something that worked in the background, like bias lighting but for sound. I couldn't find anything I wanted, so I made it. This is a fun experiment for now, but I welcome feedback and feature requests!
