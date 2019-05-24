HuePlay.io sets your Philips Hue lights to colors found in the cover art of what's playing on Spotify. Requires a Philips Hue Bridge, Hue color lights, and Spotify Premium.
Chris ValleskeyMaker@cvalleskey
Lots of Hue integrations with audio sources use the beat of the song to change the light colors. But I wanted something that worked in the background, like bias lighting but for sound. I couldn't find anything I wanted, so I made it. This is a fun experiment for now, but I welcome feedback and feature requests!
