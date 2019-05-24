Log In
Sync your Hue lights to Spotify's now playing cover art.

HuePlay.io sets your Philips Hue lights to colors found in the cover art of what's playing on Spotify. Requires a Philips Hue Bridge, Hue color lights, and Spotify Premium.
Chris ValleskeyMaker@cvalleskey
Lots of Hue integrations with audio sources use the beat of the song to change the light colors. But I wanted something that worked in the background, like bias lighting but for sound. I couldn't find anything I wanted, so I made it. This is a fun experiment for now, but I welcome feedback and feature requests!
Alexander Spoor@alexanderspoor · Founder of Uitgeverij Spoor
⚠️ Link is broken 'cause of https!
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@alexanderspoor Fixed! Thanks for flagging :) cc @cvalleskey it might be good to get SSL 🤭
Chris ValleskeyMaker@cvalleskey
@alexanderspoor @amrith Thank you for the feedback! I'm looking into a better solution that allows for HTTPS. The Philips Hue bridge uses a self-signed certificate, so any requests to the API "pollute" the connection and put up a big red insecure flag in your browser.
