Hue Match shows colors on your TV that sync to your Hue lights. Select multiple lights for a beautiful gradient or tap through individual lights. An amazing addition to any room that has Hue lights.
Reviews
- Pros:
So simple and does just what it promises!Cons:
None
Just set up Hues around my living room. This completes my setup!Jason Li has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Jonathan RistovskiMaker@jonalexr · Make things break things
Usually I’d have the standard Apple TV screensavers playing in the background when my Hue lights are on and thought it’d be awesome if my TV could live match the colors in my room. It’s great during a party, give it a try this weekend! If you’d like to be a part of the TestFlight beta, email testflight@huematch.app. Thanks for checking it out!
Upvote (4)Share·
carlos garcia@androidlove · Co-Founder, Internet Missionaries
You are such an Apple fan boy...
Upvote (2)Share·
Patrick Queisler@queisler · Director Product Management @ snabble
I'd love to have this the other way around, switch my Hue lights to whatever Apple TV is currently showing.
Upvote Share·