Home
→
Product
→
HUE
Ranked #17 for today
HUE
Foodie SNS based on your hue
Visit
Upvote 87
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Say hello to HUE - a highly personalized, fun, social foodie app FOR YOU
Launched in
Social Network
Artificial Intelligence
Food & Drink
by
HUE: Find Eateries For YOU
About this launch
HUE: Find Eateries For YOU
Foodie SNS based on your hue
0
reviews
89
followers
Follow for updates
HUE by
HUE: Find Eateries For YOU
was hunted by
Dimash Nurzhau
in
Social Network
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Dimash Nurzhau
,
Jean-Baptiste Dominguez
and
Noriko Shindo
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
HUE: Find Eateries For YOU
is not rated yet. This is HUE: Find Eateries For YOU's first launch.
Upvotes
87
Comments
56
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#128
