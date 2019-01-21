Hi Product Hunt! I've created a promo just for Product Hunters to play around with the platform for free - if you'd like an invite, let me know in the comments!
Roman KremianskiMaker@romankrem · Founder of Huddle
I started Huddle because my friends and I want to play our favourite board & card games together but without having to constantly buy new games and expansions in physical form. One day we were playing Cards Against Humanity and I accidently spilled salsa on the whole deck of cards. I knew there had to be a more comfortable way to play games together. From that point, we set out to build a digital board game platform that can be screencast to your TV and easily played by anyone using their phone browser. We started off with 3 games: A competitive group trivia, a free version of Cards Against Humanity, and a meme/gif caption game. We ran Huddle games with dozens of corporate teams at offsite events and the feedback was very positive. At that point we felt we could bring this to a larger audience. The goal of Huddle is to build a community of people who play casual board games with friends and family, and to allow independent game publishers to distribute their game to a new audience via Huddle. I'd love to hear everyone's feedback and ideas!
Balaji R@_theimmortal_ · Lead Android Engineer, Disney Labs
Looks really nice! Would love to try it out! 😀
