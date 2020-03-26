Discussion
Edward Jenkins
Maker
Hubub enables anyone to host a conversation around a pre-recorded video. I've been working on the platform for the best part of two years, previously we were focused on businesses, universities and schools but I'm excited to announce we have opened up to everyone from professionals through to hobbyists. Wether you're looking for feedback on a new iteration of your website, teaching others how to code or even reviewing a game of hockey Hubub could be the tool for you. Hubub enables communities to engage in threaded discussions that are anchored to points in video. This enables large asynchronous conversations to take place which are guided by a core piece of media such as a lesson, presentation, demo or any video short or long. If you'd like to try Hubub out please follow the link and create your first session! I'd love your feedback on the product and value any feature suggestions.
