Matthew Stibbe
I run a HubSpot Platinum Agency. My team were spending far too much time fixing SEO problems and broken links, compressing images and so on. It's easy enough to fix one thing at a time in HubSpot but if, like us, you import, say, 500 blog posts to a client's HubSpot site or you're publishing tons of new articles a week, or do social media for more than a dozen clients; doing everything manually in HubSpot takes too long. So we built HubToolkit and it's already saved us hundreds of hours and helped us deliver a better service to our clients. It's ideal for anyone who has HubSpot and HubSpot agencies.
