HubToolkit

Time-saving HubSpot integration for social, SEO and more

We built HubToolkit to speed up everyday HubSpot tasks for our own HubSpot Platinum Agency. Now we're making it available to everyone. Tidy up on-page SEO issues, fix broken links, compress images and curate social media content all from one API-connected app.
7 essential HubSpot integrations for marketing professionalsHubSpot are our kind of people. When they're not impressing us with their industry leading marketing software, they're showing us the latest marketing best practices at the HubSpot Academy. As David Lee Roth once sang, 'we've got it bad, got it bad, got it bad, we're hot for teacher'.
Matthew Stibbe
Matthew Stibbe
Maker
I run a HubSpot Platinum Agency. My team were spending far too much time fixing SEO problems and broken links, compressing images and so on. It's easy enough to fix one thing at a time in HubSpot but if, like us, you import, say, 500 blog posts to a client's HubSpot site or you're publishing tons of new articles a week, or do social media for more than a dozen clients; doing everything manually in HubSpot takes too long. So we built HubToolkit and it's already saved us hundreds of hours and helped us deliver a better service to our clients. It's ideal for anyone who has HubSpot and HubSpot agencies.
