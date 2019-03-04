Hubstaff Tasks

Tasks allows team members to collaborate, manage projects and assign priorities in simple drag and drop lists.
Justin Mitchell
I'm a long time user of Hubstaff for time tracking. I just randomly clicked the logo today while logged in and found Tasks just sitting there with an open beta...and man is it amazing. I've never fallen in love with a kanban tool before now. The workflows are amazing. The UI is minimal and clean. It integrates seamlessly with my team's time tracker, and it has full automation for starting tasks and auto moving them to new lists. It's seriously amazing for a beta. If anyone out there runs a remote team, especially one with contractors, Hubstaff is a must. With the addition of Tasks to the product suite, all I can say is "take my money".
