Home
→
Product
→
Hubs Directory
Hubs Directory
A searchable community built directory of 3D web content.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A browsable and searchable community built directory of Mozilla Hubs scenes and rooms. Find hidden gems and get inspired. This project aims to be a searchable catalog/directory for public Hubs Rooms (and other open 3D/XR platforms).
Launched in
Virtual Reality
,
Open Source
,
Search
by
Hubs Directory
About this launch
Hubs Directory
A searchable community built directory of 3D web content.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Hubs Directory by
Hubs Directory
was hunted by
Nico Kruger
in
Virtual Reality
,
Open Source
,
Search
. Made by
Nico Kruger
. Featured on October 24th, 2022.
Hubs Directory
is not rated yet. This is Hubs Directory's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report