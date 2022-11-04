Products
Home
→
Product
→
hubkn
Ranked #11 for today
hubkn
A sales performance hub to boost your revenue
A sales operations intelligence platform that allows visibility, integration, performance analysis in a few clicks and in one place. It shows the most important sales KPIs on one page, supporting strategy and giving agility in decision making.
Launched in
Sales
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
hubkn
About this launch
hubkn
A sales performance hub to boost your revenue
hubkn by
hubkn
was hunted by
Adriana Walter
in
Sales
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Adriana Walter
. Featured on November 5th, 2022.
hubkn
is not rated yet. This is hubkn's first launch.
Report