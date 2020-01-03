Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
HubCase
HubCase
An AIO USB-C hub & metal protection case for the MacBook Pro
Mac
Productivity
+ 4
HubCase is a two-in-one magnesium protection case for MacBook Pro 13' and a USB-C hub that covers all your usage scenarios—namely if you’re on the go.
✅ WORK ON THE GO
✅ CONTAINS ALL THE PORTS
✅ THE ULTIMATE LAPTOP PROTECTION
✅ NO WOBBLING/TIGHT FIT
✅ KEEPS YOUR MACBOOK COOL
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
9 minutes ago
HubCase AIO USB-C Hub and Protective Case for MacBook Pro launched on Kickstarter by 14-year-old entrepreneur
HubCase, a two-in-one effective protective case and USB-C for MacBook Pro, is being launched today on Kickstarter, at [https://bit.ly/2MmHLUT], by Jim Fang, its 14-year-old creator and founder of Innovox, the company that developed the device.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send