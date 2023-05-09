Products
This is the latest launch from Hubble
See Hubble’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Hubble with Google PaLM
Hubble with Google PaLM
Add Google PaLM to your website, without code.
Visit
Upvote 17
50% Off Pro Plan
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Hubble lets anyone create and embed AI apps on their websites without code. You can customize your app's interface, connect external data, write prompts using the latest AI models, and launch a powerful app in minutes, not weeks — with no code.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
Hubble
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Hubble
Build powerful AI apps without code
9
reviews
274
followers
Follow for updates
Hubble with Google PaLM by
Hubble
was hunted by
Derek Tu
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Derek Tu
,
Aditya Chempakasseril
,
Jeremy Cai
,
Venkata Naga Kailash Anantha
and
Evren Karşıt
. Featured on May 11th, 2023.
Hubble
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on March 6th, 2023.
Upvotes
17
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report