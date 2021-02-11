Huat Together

discussion
We are a small UI/UX studio in Singapore called Convey. We want to share with you Huat Go Where, a mobile microsite we created to help people celebrate Chinese New Year in a safe manner during the pandemic. There are 3 main functions of the microsite. 1. 🥢 Lohei Ingredients and Blessings - Lohei without shouting, just use our soundboard. 2. 🍊 Contactless Bai Nian (Instagram Filter) - Present Virtual Oranges, without passing oranges physically. 3. 🧧 Relationship & Angbao Calculator - Find out what to call your relatives, and distant ones that you only see once a year.
