  1. Home
  2.  → Huat Together

Huat Together

Celebrate CNY safely with lohei sounds & contactless oranges

Web App
Funny
Huat Together, a mobile microsite to help people celebrate Chinese New Year in a safe manner.
---------
There are 3 main functions:
🥢 Lohei Ingredients and Blessings (soundboard)
🍊 Contactless Bai Nian (Instagram Filter) 
🧧 Relationship & Angbao Calculator
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Elliot Teo
Maker
We are a small UI/UX studio in Singapore called Convey. We want to share with you Huat Go Where, a mobile microsite we created to help people celebrate Chinese New Year in a safe manner during the pandemic. There are 3 main functions of the microsite. 1. 🥢 Lohei Ingredients and Blessings  - Lohei without shouting, just use our soundboard. 2. 🍊 Contactless Bai Nian (Instagram Filter)  - Present Virtual Oranges, without passing oranges physically. 3. 🧧 Relationship & Angbao Calculator - Find out what to call your relatives, and distant ones that you only see once a year.
Share