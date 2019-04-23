HTTP View is an x-ray for HTTP(S), for debugging, building, testing & reverse-engineering anything that speaks HTTP.
Tim PerryMaker@pimterry · Creator of HTTP Toolkit
Hi Product Hunt! HTTP View is the first release of HTTP Toolkit: a suite of beautiful & open-source tools for debugging, testing and building with HTTP(S). I've been working on the internals of all this as a free & open-source project for a year or two now. That came together as a standalone free app a few months back, and today's the day it goes freemium (but still 100% open-source), with a pile of massive new features and a move towards long-term sustainability. Main features: - One-click too-easy HTTP & HTTPS interception - Powerful tools to quickly scan, explore & examine everything you intercept, including docs for all standard HTTP headers & status codes, and body formatting & editing powered by Monaco (the internals of Visual Studio Code) - API integrations for 1400+ APIs, powered by OpenAPI, giving you API-specific docs & validation on all matching requests - Performance analysis, warnings & suggestions: HTTP Toolkit understands HTTP compression & caching, so you don't have to. Like it? I'd love to hear your feedback, let me know if you have any questions :-). Oh, and for the lovely people who read all this, use IT'S-LAUNCH-DAY during the checkout for 20% off your first annual/monthly payment, until the end of today.
