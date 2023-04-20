Products
HTTP Status Cats
HTTP Status Cats
A cat image for every HTTP status code
A free HTTP status code API with lots and lots of awesome cats! Use it to show useful error messages in your website for HTTP response status codes.
Launched in
API
Cats
Developer Tools
by
HTTP Status Cats
About this launch
HTTP Status Cats
Cats for every HTTP status code, by ex-Google.
HTTP Status Cats by
HTTP Status Cats
was hunted by
Fili
in
API
,
Cats
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Fili
. Featured on April 24th, 2023.
HTTP Status Cats
is not rated yet. This is HTTP Status Cats's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
