  3. HTTL Project
This is a launch from HTTL
HTTL + GitHub Copilot = Instant OpenAPI Specs
HTTL Project, powered by GitHub Copilot’s agentic capabilities, analyzes your codebase, generates OpenAPI specs, and builds realistic payloads - all inside VS Code, no context switching needed.
APIOpen SourceDeveloper Tools

First HTTP Programming Language
HTTL Project by
was hunted by
in API, Open Source, Developer Tools. Made by Eugene.
Featured on April 7th, 2025.
It first launched on February 4th, 2025.