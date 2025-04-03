Launches
HTTL Project
This is a launch from HTTL
See 1 previous launch
HTTL Project
HTTL + GitHub Copilot = Instant OpenAPI Specs
Visit
Upvote 2
HTTL Project, powered by GitHub Copilot’s agentic capabilities, analyzes your codebase, generates OpenAPI specs, and builds realistic payloads - all inside VS Code, no context switching needed.
Free
Launch tags:
API
•
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
HTTL
First HTTP Programming Language
HTTL Project by
HTTL
was hunted by
Eugene
in
API
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Eugene
. Featured on April 7th, 2025.
HTTL
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 4th, 2025.