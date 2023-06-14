Get app
html.to.design 2.0

html.to.design 2.0

Convert any website into fully editable Figma designs

Import a single webpage or entire websites into Figma!

The plugin now comes with great new features like:
- Bulk imports
- Multi-viewport
- Multi-themes
- Text and color styles generation

Try it now 👉 html.to.design
