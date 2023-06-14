Get app
Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
See html.to.design’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
html.to.design 2.0
html.to.design 2.0
Convert any website into fully editable Figma designs
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Import a single webpage or entire websites into Figma!
The plugin now comes with great new features like:
- Bulk imports
- Multi-viewport
- Multi-themes
- Text and color styles generation
Try it now 👉
html.to.design
Launched in
Design Tools
by
html.to.design
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
html.to.design
Convert any website into fully editable Figma designs
28
reviews
Follow
html.to.design 2.0 by
html.to.design
was hunted by
Georges Gomes
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Georges Gomes
,
gregory quinio
,
Francois Valdy
and
Rémy Masson
. Featured on June 16th, 2023.
html.to.design
is rated
5/5 ★
by 28 users. It first launched on October 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report