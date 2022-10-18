Products
html.to.design
Ranked #3 for today
html.to.design
Convert any website into fully editable Figma designs
Import any website into Figma in a click and kick-start your own designs without building a single element from scratch.
Launched in
Design
,
Web Design
by
html.to.design
About this launch
html.to.design
Convert any website into fully editable Figma designs
0
reviews
57
followers
Follow for updates
html.to.design by
html.to.design
was hunted by
Georges Gomes
in
Design
,
Web Design
. Made by
Charlene GK
,
Georges Gomes
,
gregory quinio
,
Francois Valdy
,
Mikhail Bashkirov
,
Rémy Masson
,
Ardena Gonzalez
,
Thaís Santos
,
Enzo Pierrot
and
Joren Broekema
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
html.to.design
is not rated yet. This is html.to.design's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Comments
8
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#103
