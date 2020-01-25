Discussion
Hussam Hebbo
Maker
Hi PH friends! I’m working on a global clock that makes time difference calculations obsolete. Why? Well, it all began a few years ago when I felt the frustrations that came with scheduling calls across different time zones. That experience has been and still is messy! The solution here is a new clock concept utilizing a new UTC, a UTC that rotates with you according to you location on Earth. So, the clock knows where you are and adjusts itself for you. This basically unifies the reading of time everywhere at any given moment. Thus, time zone calculations can be eliminated. There are 3 main features implemented with the clock: 1- Intersect: to find the best time for online calls based on office hours between different time zones 2- Range: to help users define and share their global work hours or availability 3- Location: to see the clock in different locations so to eliminate the calculation of what 9am in San Francisco would be in your local time Other solutions out there couldn't help me, unfortunately. Almost all of them work by stacking different times zone together, which doesn't really solve the problem from the roots. Calculations are still needed in many use cases, which makes no sense. There should be one language of time everywhere, a global time. It's there and is called UTC, but the problem is that it's not integrated in our daily life. This clock does that. The idea is to have a unified time zone that works for all locations on earth by using the same time system we all know (24 hours, 60 minutes, 60 seconds) and adding on top of it a rotating UTC layer as the global time. This layer is presented in alphabet. The reason for that is to distinguish the local time in numbers form the global one in letters. If you like to know more details, check this 8-min-read about hTime https://medium.com/adventures-in... I'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback, thanks!
