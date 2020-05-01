It can be easy to miss that someone close to you needs a helping hand, a hug or a chat. HRU gives you a simple and private space to check in with the people you care about so you can always know how each other are feeling.
Graham Macphee
Hey! 👋 I'm Graham and I'm a product designer at Facebook who writes some code on the side. I made HRU as a way to check in with my family and friends in this difficult time. It's suuuper simple, but I've found it really helpful for checking in with the people I care about without too much pressure. Try it out and let me know if you have any thoughts or feedback! I'll keep an eye out over the weekend and respond to comments here (and maybe add some features if we get some good suggestions).
