Hey Product Hunters! I'm Madhweep, founder of HQ Cafe, and I'm excited to be here. Small thank you gestures go a long way in boosting team morale during these trying times. Take away the office interaction that we're used to and the act of celebrating a teammate's work gets even more ignored. We've build HQ Cafe to solve precisely that - we want people to be able to share kudos to their colleagues and buy them a coffee as a token of their appreciation, in a simple yet gratifying way. It reminds them that their hard work isn't gone unnoticed. Give it a go and share you thoughts with us! Looking forward to hearing feedback and suggestions, and growing this together. Which co-worker are you going to send a coffee to? Cheers, Madhweep
