The Valve Index gets checked by this HP VR headset with better specs

HP has just unveiled the new HP Reverb G2, the highest resolution VR headset the company has made to date with specs that rival - and surpass - the market-leading Valve Index. The headset was made in collaboration with Microsoft and Valve, and features some major improvements in terms of optics and comfort from the original HP Reverb that was released in May 2019.