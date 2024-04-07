Launches
Ranked #5 for today
hoy
Shared to-do lists for teams
hoy is a professional solution for team collaboration and task management. Each team member can create their own personal to-do list and easily share it with teammates.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
by
Hoy
Hoy
Send push notifications to friends with just a button push
hoy by
Hoy
was hunted by
Choi
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Choi
. Featured on April 9th, 2024.
Hoy
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 29th, 2023.
85
32
#5
#20
