Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
HowWeFeel
HowWeFeel
Self-report how you feel to help stop the spread of COVID-19
Android
iPhone
+ 2
How We Feel lets you self-report your age, gender, zip code, and any health symptoms you are experiencing.
Aggregate data is securely shared with select scientists, doctors & public health professionals who are actively working to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann Partners With Leading Doctors and Scientists to Launch How We Feel, an App That Lets Everyone Help Track and Fight COVID-19
The new How We Feel app lets people in the U.S. self-report age, gender, zip code and any health symptoms. Health check-ins take less than a minute, but they could help researchers reveal outbreak hotspots and save lives.
Pinterest CEO and a team of leading scientists launch a self-reporting COVID-19 tracking app
There have been a few scattered efforts to leverage crowd-sourced self-reporting of symptoms as a way to potentially predict and chart the progress of COVID-19 across the U.S., and around the world. A new effort looks like the most comprehensive, well-organized and credibly backed yet, however - an...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Calum Webb
Hunter
Pro
This is really exciting, a self-reporting COVID-19 tracking app, backed by leading scientists, and donating meals every time someone downloads the app!
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send