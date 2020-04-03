  1. Home
  2.  → HowWeFeel

HowWeFeel

Self-report how you feel to help stop the spread of COVID-19

How We Feel lets you self-report your age, gender, zip code, and any health symptoms you are experiencing.
Aggregate data is securely shared with select scientists, doctors & public health professionals who are actively working to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann Partners With Leading Doctors and Scientists to Launch How We Feel, an App That Lets Everyone Help Track and Fight COVID-19The new How We Feel app lets people in the U.S. self-report age, gender, zip code and any health symptoms. Health check-ins take less than a minute, but they could help researchers reveal outbreak hotspots and save lives.
Pinterest CEO and a team of leading scientists launch a self-reporting COVID-19 tracking appThere have been a few scattered efforts to leverage crowd-sourced self-reporting of symptoms as a way to potentially predict and chart the progress of COVID-19 across the U.S., and around the world. A new effort looks like the most comprehensive, well-organized and credibly backed yet, however - an...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Calum Webb
Calum Webb
Hunter
Pro
This is really exciting, a self-reporting COVID-19 tracking app, backed by leading scientists, and donating meals every time someone downloads the app!
UpvoteShare