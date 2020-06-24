Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
44 Reviews
Stewart Rogers
Hunter
Howspace is a digital facilitation platform that helps you deliver large initiatives, such as organizational transformation and change, learning programs, workshops & events for large groups. Howspace is designed for asynchronous, virtual, and live settings. You can inspire co-creation, boost engagement, and – most importantly – create sustained impact by facilitating an interactive journey for processes that go beyond daily practices. Easy to use drag and drop editor helps you build your workspace, including chats, polls, surveys, and videos. The killer feature is an AI summary that helps you summarize insights from extensive discussions in real-time.
Upvote (29)Share
I have studied Howspace - Digital Facilitation Platform, which excellently combines human interaction, collaboration and technology. It’s easy to use for facilitator and participants. AI offers excellent opportunities for digital collaboration and facilitation.
Upvote (15)Share
I think it's a wonderful product when a leader wants to involve and include everyone - especially if the team(s) are in multiple locations or working remotely, as most of us are nowadays. Before Howspace I didn't know what the difference is between collaboration and facilitated collaboration - but now I do and the difference in impact is huge!
Upvote (13)Share
Maker
Thank you for hunting us @therealsjr, we're so honored to be here. Long story short – My name is Ilkka and I used to be a teacher back in the nineties. I signed up for a ’new radical teaching methods’ course and learned about participative learning. In practice, my classroom moved from teacher-centric teaching to pupil-centric teaching and the results were great. Kids took self-leadership over learning and they also felt shared responsibility for reaching goals. Not long after I was asked to consult other teachers and schools and later leadership in companies. What I learned, essentially, is that co-creation sparks engagement. Engagement sparks commitment and committed people deliver results. You need all those three aspects – co-creation, engagement, and commitment – to create a sustained change. Success is all about people. If you fail with your people and your culture, then chances are you will fail in your business. Or at least you’re not able to leverage the human capital at your disposal. So we formed a hypothesis: if you could facilitate participative leadership, you would create a sustained impact. And you need software to do that at scale. Howspace is not a random idea, it is the latest development in my lifelong journey as a facilitator that started in the nineties with custom software. :) So, what is Howspace? Howspace is a digital facilitation platform. Howspace helps leaders create sustained impact by facilitating participative leadership and learning. The only scalable solution would have to be digital and asynchronous so that everyone would be able to contribute, so we built Howspace with that objective at its core. Our mission is to inspire people: to give people a purpose and a sense of belonging in an organization. I know that may sound a bit inflated but I genuinely believe that and we have a pretty good collection of case studies to back up my vision, and show how people are using Howspace to work together better, organize themselves, and improve participation and understanding. I’d really appreciate it if you’d check Howspace out. I’m ready to answer any questions. Thanks. Ilkka
Upvote (17)Share
I have had opportinuty to facilitate large groups collaboration with Howspace. It has been really easy-to-use and powerful too for collaboration.
Upvote (4)Share