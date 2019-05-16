A way to share pop culture soundbites the way you share GIFs. Think of it like a soundtrack for life, or like GIPHY for sound.
Super fun, new way to communicate!!
It's amazing to be able to add fun audio lines from songs, movies or tv shows to my Instagram and other social media posts!! Love thisShauna Shapiro Jackson has used this product for one month.
Evan J ZimmermanHunter@ejzim · Entrepreneur, VC, writer
Made by a friend. I don't think he has a Twitter but I'm sharing the link with him so he can join Product Hunt. Sound is one of the new important surface areas for social media, so it's interesting to see a sound version of GIFs/GIPHY. Hope you enjoy.
