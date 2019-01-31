How To Work with APIs

Have you ever wondered exactly what an API is, how to interact with it, or what to do with the data it returns? Slash the API dog is here to help explain it all to you in this simple guide.
Alex YaseenMakerHiring@alexyaseen · Co-Founder and CEO, Parabola
Hi PH, At https://parabola.io, many of our best users are trying to leverage other APIs but don't quite know how to use them or how to read their docs. We realized there weren't many good resources out there, so we put together this friendly guide to help our users. We then decided to give it a way for free to everyone else as well! The guide also comes with a fully working example API that is also open source, so you can also learn how APIs are made! Feel free to ask any questions about our inspiration for this, how we made it, or make suggestions of things we could phrase better/more clearly.
