How-To Story Creator

The simple creator tool for ‘how-to’ stories

Tick.Done. is an instant knowledge platform on a mission to empower one billion people to learn a million new things. Our creator tool allows you to share your skills and knowledge instantly in a simple step-by-step format that can be opened anywhere.

What Jess Did Next: Tick - A Manifesto for a New Year... a New Internetby Jess Butcher MBE echnology is a useful servant but a dangerous master" Christian Lous Lange As a tech entrepreneur, I have always been motivated and inspired by the limitless opportunities that tech offers to make our lives easier, cheaper, more connected, more fun and more empowered.
Hello ProductHunters! 👋 Franz here from Tick.Done! We’re super stoked to be here 🙀 Over the past year, we have been secretly building our micro-video platform which enables you to perform plenty of tasks and new skills in less than a minute 💡 We call it "just-in-time learnings" but "Snapchat meets How-To videos" is also catchy. Our team believes that the current state of online video no longer matches its purpose ❌ Too many platforms are designed to keep you on their as long as possible, with smart algorithms sending you down rabbit holes of content (with no intention of empowering them to implement what they’re learning in real life) At Tick. Done, we’re on a mission to empower a billion people to do a million new things. It’s the internet squeezed out for all its good stuff. With our How-To Story Creator tool, you can easily record and edit stories on the go which are then searchable in Google and can be viewed even without the app, helping others around the world 🌍 This is our first major release from the platform and as always it's in constant beta, but we are super excited to see it fly! Have a look, share something your great at and let us know what you think! 🎉🎉🎉 Thanks Franz 😎
