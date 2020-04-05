  1. Home
How to say no.

Templates to help you say no in any situation.

Saying no is hard, but essential to your own productivity (and sanity). Here are some templates you can use, including some examples from Naval, Tim Ferriss, Casey Neistat, and more!
Pat Walls
Pat Walls
Maker
Hey everyone - I've been trying to say "no" more often. For example... - How to say no to "coffee" - How to say no to extra projects - How to say no to unnecessary meetings - the list goes on... I put together this little "mini-site" of alllll the different situations where you might want to say "no", as well as some pretty neat templates from Naval, Tim Ferriss, Paul Graham, Casey Neistat, etc. I hope it inspires you to say no! (you can also download the templates into Pigeon (my Gmail plugin) for easy use - but that is completely optional!)
Mike Rubini
Mike Rubini
@thepatwalls Looks useful! Glad that we are both launching something on the same day Pat!
Pat Walls
Pat Walls
Maker
@mikerubini Haha! Congrats on your launch looks great :)
Marcell
Marcell
If I'm being honest with myself, I could definitley use this. Thank you!
Pat Walls
Pat Walls
Maker
@cellus_christie Thanks Marcell! Hope it helps you say no just a bit more often :)
Miguel Piedrafita
Miguel Piedrafita
Great work Pat, I'll definitely make use of this!
Pat Walls
Pat Walls
Maker
@m1guelpf Thanks Miguel!
Anthony Dike 🌻🐝
Anthony Dike 🌻🐝
I like it. Good job compiling it all 👏
Pat Walls
Pat Walls
Maker
@antdke Thanks Anthony! Trying to find more famous people examples so if you find anymore let me know so I can add!
Marc Montagne
Marc Montagne
Literally every single day I'm facing those situation and wished I could have these templates. A big THANK YOU!
Pat Walls
Pat Walls
Maker
@marcaime glad it can help, even just a littel! although saying no is easier said than done! And it's a lot easier over email than in person :)
