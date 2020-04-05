How to say no.
Hey everyone - I've been trying to say "no" more often. For example... - How to say no to "coffee" - How to say no to extra projects - How to say no to unnecessary meetings - the list goes on... I put together this little "mini-site" of alllll the different situations where you might want to say "no", as well as some pretty neat templates from Naval, Tim Ferriss, Paul Graham, Casey Neistat, etc. I hope it inspires you to say no! (you can also download the templates into Pigeon (my Gmail plugin) for easy use - but that is completely optional!)
@thepatwalls Looks useful! Glad that we are both launching something on the same day Pat!
@mikerubini Haha! Congrats on your launch looks great :)
@cellus_christie Thanks Marcell! Hope it helps you say no just a bit more often :)
Great work Pat, I'll definitely make use of this!
I like it. Good job compiling it all 👏
Literally every single day I'm facing those situation and wished I could have these templates. A big THANK YOU!