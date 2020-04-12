How to Make an App

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Kim Goulbourne
Maker
Hey y'all! After spending the past decade designing, building and launching apps for myself and others, one thing I've been eager to explore is how to create tools and resources to empower others in this process. This guide is just the beginning. If you give it a shot, please shoot me a note and let me know if you find it helpful!
Upvote (1)Share
Hiring
Great resource for new founders who have an idea for an app, but not sure how to get it built
UpvoteShare
Appreciate your efforts! Although this is something that could be discovered with one Google search. I was expecting a Tutorial/Tools list that would help beginners with the specifics.
UpvoteShare