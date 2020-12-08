discussion
Matthew Behan-Fossey
Maker
Hey PH! I'm very excited to share my first book, How to get your first SAAS customer. An adaptable and iterative guide to getting your first customer. I'm no expert, and don't claim to be, but most of what I've learned about building SAAS products over the years was from other founders/makers/hackers/hunters. In this book, I've interviewed over 20 awesome founders who are building SAAS businesses and highlighted their journeys, strategies, and tips. In the book: 💭 How to develop a hypothesis 🚜 Build a vehicle create something to share and communicate your vision. 🎣 Set your hook Get attention and attract people to your product. 🧱 Building something people want Iterate on your product until you have built something that people want. Interviews from over 20 makers about how they got their first SAAS customers and their advice: Arvid Kahl — built and sold Feedback Panda, founder of PermanentLink, Author of Zero to Sold Baird Hall — founder of wavve.co, duplikit, zubtitle, and churnkey Hari Krishna — founder of SimpleOps, Visalist Marko Saric — founder of Plausible Pierre de Wulf — founder of Sraping Bee Stefan Vetter — founder of friendly.is Russell Barnard — founder of snappd.tc Hani Moura — founder of repurpose Tobias Lins — founder of Splitbee Alexander Isora — founder of Unicorn Platform Valentin Hinov — founder of thankbox.co Aditya Rao — founder fo kaapi Noah Bragg — Built and sold Coffeepass And more! Thank you to all these amazing founders + makers. I learned so much from you all, and couldn't be more grateful for your time.
