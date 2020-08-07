How To Become An Idea Machine
David Delahunty
Maker
I’ve been sharing my ideas everywhere, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Medium, Reddit, Email plus many more. The number one question I get asked is “How do you come up with so many ideas & “Can you tell me how to come up with my own ideas.” This is the reason I started this ebook. Why should you listen to me? 📅 I've been posting ideas every day for the last 3 years straight, well over 4,000 ideas posted publicly. 😻 Released 2 eBooks (5 Ideas Every Day & Never-Ending Book Of Ideas)that reached #1 & #2 on Product Hunt 💌 Run an ideas newsletter with over 14,000 subscribers, reached #3 on Product Hunt 💡 Run a popular community for idea lovers voted #1 Product on Product Hunt view here 🎧 Why you should want to become an Idea Machine? You may generate an idea that could change your life or someone else's. You will become more creative & more productive. To keep your idea muscle strong, it will help activate your brain and keep it healthy. To think about things in different ways To enjoy life more. To explore new fields of knowledge. The more ideas you have the more interesting you will become, doors will open. The practice of generating ideas will instil a practice of listening & looking more intently. Thinking of ideas will make you feel alive!! You will become better at your job. You will new solutions to your problems quickly. To think out of the box. To come up with more business ideas To embrace a child-like quality of curiosity. To challenge yourself. Let's be honest - Nothing feels better than coming up with a fantastic idea.
Hey man, good job. This book looks nice. btw would you like to add this book to my crowd sourced listing of ebooks. find it at www.producthunt.com/posts/the-li... , cheers
Hey David, Thanks for contributing to global creativity :) I enjoyed the Rice Assault by Michael Michalko. Does the How To Become An Idea Machine have anything in common with it?