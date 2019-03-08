Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → How Much Would You Make as ...

How Much Would You Make as a Woman?

Find out how much you would earn if you were a woman

get it
#2 Product of the DayToday
Based on the 2018 Pursuing Women's Economic Empowerment report by the International Monetary Fund, this calculator computes the amount one would make as a woman based on their job, income, and location.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Saksham Sharda
Saksham Sharda
Makers
Saksham Sharda
Saksham Sharda
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Saksham Sharda
Saksham ShardaMaker@sakshamsharda · Creative Director @ Outgrow.co
Based on the 2018 Pursuing Women's Economic Empowerment report by the International Monetary Fund, this calculator computes the amount one would make as a woman based on their job, income, and location.
Upvote ·