How Much Would You Make as a Woman?
Find out how much you would earn if you were a woman
#2 Product of the DayToday
Based on the 2018 Pursuing Women's Economic Empowerment report by the International Monetary Fund, this calculator computes the amount one would make as a woman based on their job, income, and location.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Saksham ShardaMaker@sakshamsharda · Creative Director @ Outgrow.co
Based on the 2018 Pursuing Women's Economic Empowerment report by the International Monetary Fund, this calculator computes the amount one would make as a woman based on their job, income, and location.
Upvote Share·