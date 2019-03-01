How Much Time?

With this app you can easily see how long has it been, or how long before, something you want to remember.
Events have a name, a date and optionally a time, some notes, and an icon representing the category of the event.
I first published this app in the Google Play Store in August 2018. Since then, I've published regular updates (roughly once every three weeks) and the app is now at version 2.0. The app has been made with Xamarin.Forms, Caliburn.Micro and SQlite.
