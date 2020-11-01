How Many People Have Voted?

discussion
Mubashar Iqbal
Maker
I design, I develop, I make.
🎉🎉🎉 Hello Product Hunters I like to build projects that answer questions that are on my mind. From projects like "Will Robots Take My Job?" (sold), and "How Much is a Bitcoin Worth?" to "Will My Job Give Me Covid?". Like many people I'm thinking a lot about the US election, due to finish on November 3rd. So I decided to build a project to answer that question. You can find out more about how I built it at: https://practicalmvp.com/blog/ho... The data is sourced from: http://www.electproject.org/
