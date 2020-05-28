Discussion
Jae Beom Bae
Maker
Pro
Hi ProductHunt! Jae from PathBase here. 🙋♂ I am very excited to launch "How do I learn this?", a tool that helps you instantly discover the best resources on the web to master any skill. 🎓 Unlike anything else on the market, our tool generates an end-to-end plan to truly master skills by recommending top resources that help you both learn and improve. 🚀 ❓ Why build this? As someone who just completed a career pivot, I found the "planning" phase very obscure & frustrating. In fact, there were many around me that started to learn a new skill, got stuck in what to do next, and dropped off. Seeing all this unrealized potential frustrated me, especially since I know firsthand how powerful learning just a few complementary skills can be for one's career. The tool's goal is to make the process easier and help more people advance in their careers. About the launch Though the product is technically still in Beta, I wanted to launch this early to incorporate feedback in real-time. 🔄 Here's a peek into upcoming features: 1. Tips & guides for portfolio/side projects 2. Wider Skill coverage for "skill-improving resources" (i.e. the stuff you do after courses) 3. More learning providers Is there anything else missing? What are your first impressions? Can't wait to hear your thoughts! 😁
