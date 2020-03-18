How bad is the corona virus?

Discussion
Arfan Shaikh
Good work @incept_shawn, this app gives a good insight on COVID19's growth. Hope more people use this and realize how bad it can be for us. #StayAtHome
Hey Hunters! 👋 I hope you guys are staying safe at home. Despite the closing down of schools and colleges by the government, I've noticed a lot of people still aren't worried about the COVID-19 pandemic and are going out and socializing. I realized that people don't understand the gravity of the pandemic because humans don't have an intuition for exponential math. I decided to build this simple visualizer after I read an email written by @jajoosam to his school authorities to cancel classes. Since the general population isn't likely to read long emails, I felt giving people something they can try out for themselves would be better. Do share this site with the ones who you know who need it right now. Since WhatsApp is a big medium in India, I'm trying to get it spread as much as possible there. Let's fight the war against COVID-19 together! 🧼 And above all else, stay safe! 😷
