Valentine Erokhin
The UI looks much better than Chrome Developer Console. Just saying
A browser extension that makes it super easy to inspect elements. Hover over any element to inspect styles and HTML attributes, live edit CSS, HTML or content, pick colors and much more. Hi Producthunt!, My name is Himanshu Mishra I would like to introduce you Hoverify, A browser extension that makes it super easy to inspect by just hovering over the element. If you are anything like me then you would often find yourself scrolling through the inspect window. Which gets worse with page size. So 6 months and an infinite cup of coffee later, Hoverify is the result with a bunch of features jammed together to make your web design a smooth experience. With Hoverify you can- 👉 Inspect CSS and HTML just by hovering over the element. 👉 Use selector mode to see styles according to selectors. 👉 Copy styles by just clicking the spacebar or 'c'. 👉 Live edit CSS in computed mode. 👉 Live edit HTML attributes. 👉 Inspect media queries and animations. 👉 Edit the content of elements. 👉 Toggle visibility of elements or remove an element from the page. 👉 Quickly search elements by tags, classes and id. 👉 Pick colors from any element on the screen, even images, and iframes. 👉 Take a screenshot of the current tab or every tab with just one click. I'm an independent developer from India. I've got a line of features for Hoverify that continues to grow. I'd love to hear your thoughts.
I've been using Hoverify for months now. I'm glad to see how it started from the beginning. Is very useful, i love the product. I'm impressed so many things i can do with it. Congratulations Himanshu! 💯
@fajarsiddiq Thanks for your help and guidance over the months. I couldn't have done this without it. :)
Got a chance to use this before launch. Really good product :) Congrats on the launch!!!
Amazing product 🙌
