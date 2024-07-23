Launches
Hover Preview
Preview your html elements on hover VsCode
We have all come across front-end codes that we don't understand because of lack of visual cues. . So to make it easier Hover Preview provides you with a quick preview of what it the element would look like in the browser.
Launched in
Productivity
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Hover Preview
About this launch
Hover Preview
Hover Preview by
Hover Preview
was hunted by
Paul
in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Paul
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Hover Preview
is not rated yet. This is Hover Preview - A VsCode extension's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
