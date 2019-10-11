Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Micah.Cohen
Maker
With our growing families and children arriving, we both started thinking about finding bigger living spaces. Even with a good salary, it's nearly impossible to put a downpayment on + afford a home in Los Angeles. We knew that with remote jobs "where we live" and "where we work" no longer needed to be chained together. So, we started researching & found that homes in surrounding regions are half the cost for double the size. For those of us living in major cities like LA, SF, NYC, Chicago, DC, etc., the idea of owning a home felt like it was out of reach - it felt like the American Dream had slipped away. But now, it feels a lot closer :) Right now, we have a sampling of homes (forest, beach, ski, desert, wine country, etc.) that we’ve curated for the ProductHunt community. However, within 3 months, we plan to expand the number of curated properties on our site by 10x. Please ask us questions, join the conversation & provide feedback!!
Upvote (1)Share
Great homes 👍 given that my wife and I work remote, we're now exploring buying a home outside of the city. Will def bookmark housewecan for our search
Upvote (2)Share
Loving the idea that I can search by “beach, forest, lake, ski, wine country, etc.”!! Prices are insanely cheap compared to big city prices
Upvote (2)Share
Awesome concept!! I live in SoCal and the outrageous real estate prices make buying a house seem impossible. Housewecan makes buying a house seem possible again! 🤯
Upvote (1)Share
Prices are great - been thinking about what my fiancé & I are going to do in the next couple years...renting a 1 bedroom isn’t sustainable for a family!
Upvote (1)Share