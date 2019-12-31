  1. Home
Hourglass

A clock that countdowns to your favorite events

The countdown is on. Can't wait until your birthday, anniversary, a vacation, or anything else? Keep track of all exciting and upcoming events in your life with Hourglass.
Maker
As a Software Engineering student, I naturally wanted to develop an app during my winter break. As there were no good Android countdown clock apps, I decided to make one -- a spiritual successor to an app I designed a few years ago for iOS. With Hourglass, you can make and follow a countdown to your favorite events that you have to look forward to! Features - Notifications - Light / Night Theme - No frills design - Accessibility focused
@richardr0924 I dig the clean design! Any plans for an iOS version? 📲
