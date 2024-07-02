Launches
An easy digest for all of your newsletters

Free
Hotsuto gives you a unique burner email to use to sign up for your favorite newsletters, so you don't even have to worry about cleaning up your inbox. They all end up here in an easy to navigate and manage blog like infrastructure
Email
Productivity
Newsletters
🔨 Travis Page 🔨
in Email, Productivity, Newsletters. Made by
Armen Suny
Featured on July 3rd, 2024.
