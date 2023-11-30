Products
Hotspot Meter for macOS

Hotspot Meter for macOS

Monitor hotspot usage from the menubar

Hotspot Meter lets you monitor metered network usage directly from your menubar. This includes personal hotspots (tethered connections), cellular hotspots or certain metered wi-fi connections.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
 by
About this launch
Hotspot Meter for macOS by
was hunted by
Myster Violets
in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Myster Violets
. Featured on December 1st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Hotspot Meter for macOS's first launch.
