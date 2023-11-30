Products
Hotspot Meter for macOS
Hotspot Meter lets you monitor metered network usage directly from your menubar. This includes personal hotspots (tethered connections), cellular hotspots or certain metered wi-fi connections.
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
About this launch
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Hotspot Meter for macOS by
was hunted by
Myster Violets
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
Myster Violets
. Featured on December 1st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Hotspot Meter for macOS's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
