HotPizza
Ranked #7 for today
HotPizza
Fun & easy virtual team building in Slack
Visit
Upvote 10
50% Off First Six Months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
HotPizza sends fun & easy ice breaker questions daily or weekly automatically. Maintain strong team bonds, trust and a friendly culture 🍕
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
HotPizza
Follow for updates
About this launch
HotPizza
Fun & easy virtual team building in Slack
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
HotPizza by
HotPizza
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Junu Yang
. Featured on June 24th, 2022.
HotPizza
is not rated yet. This is HotPizza's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#37
